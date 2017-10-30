MORE INFORMATION COMING ON HORRIFIC PARKWAY ACCIDENT

More information is forthcoming regarding a very serious two vehicle motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in Middle Township Monday morning. Police say there were multiple injuries in the accident which closed a portion of the Parkway locally as police cleared the scene of victims, and debris.
Top News
