Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»MORE INFORMATION COMING ON HORRIFIC PARKWAY ACCIDENT

MORE INFORMATION COMING ON HORRIFIC PARKWAY ACCIDENT

0
By on Local News, Middle Township

More information is forthcoming regarding a very serious two vehicle motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in Middle Township Monday morning.  Police say there were multiple injuries in the accident which closed a portion of the Parkway locally as police cleared the scene of victims, and debris.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply