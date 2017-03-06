Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday March 6th 2017 03:45 PM
You are at:»»»INCUMBENTS SUBMIT PETITIONS TO RUN IN AVALON COUNCIL RACE

INCUMBENTS SUBMIT PETITIONS TO RUN IN AVALON COUNCIL RACE

0
By on Avalon, Local News

Three incumbent members of the Avalon Borough Council submitted their petitions Monday to run in the Borough’s May 9th municipal election.  Council President Dr. Nancy Hudanich, Council Vice President John McCorristin, and Councilman Jim Deever all submitted their petitions to the clerk’s office Monday morning.  Three seats on the Avalon Borough Council will be filled by voters in the spring.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


8 × = sixteen