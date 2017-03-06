Three incumbent members of the Avalon Borough Council submitted their petitions Monday to run in the Borough’s May 9th municipal election. Council President Dr. Nancy Hudanich, Council Vice President John McCorristin, and Councilman Jim Deever all submitted their petitions to the clerk’s office Monday morning. Three seats on the Avalon Borough Council will be filled by voters in the spring.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- INCUMBENTS SUBMIT PETITIONS TO RUN IN AVALON COUNCIL RACE
- SEA ISLE CITY POLITICAL TICKET ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY
- REPORT: MISSING UBER DRIVER FOUND DEAD IN LOCAL MOTEL
- DEVELOPING STORY: ONE KILLED IN ATLANTIC CITY SHOOTING
- DWI LED TO VEHICLE CRASH IN HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
- WILDWOOD TO HOLD MEETING ON GRANT APPLICATION FOR MAXWELL FIELD
- TOURISM CONFERENCE COMES TO ATLANTIC CITY THIS WEEK
- STRUCTURE FIRE DAMAGES HOME IN HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
- WOMAN CHARGED WITH STABBING SON’S GIRLFRIEND
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP PLAYS FOR SOUTH JERSEY GROUP II TITLE TONIGHT