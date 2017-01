ICHAN RESPONDS TO GUARDIAN’S CRITICISM OF TAJ PROPERTY

Carl Ichan is striking back against Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian who called on Ichan this week to sell the shuttered Taj Mahal Casino. Ichan said his investors lost $300 million on the Taj property which was shut down in October following a labor strike. Ichan says if Guardian wants to pony up $300 million, he would be a happy seller and that some help from the mayor last year would have been welcome.

