ICHAN CRITICIZES NEW JERSEY OVER NEW CASINO BILL

Carl Ichan is criticizing New Jersey over its new regulations regarding former casinos in Atlantic City. Ichan told the Associated Press that he doesn’t want to sell the Taj Mahal, which was shuttered in October. A new state regulation prevents an individual to re-open the building as a casino. Ichan himself has filed a deed restriction to prevent gaming at the building, saying anyone who wants to buy the casino will have to pay him first to have the deed restriction lifted.
