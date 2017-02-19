Top News
Sunday February 19th 2017 07:15 PM
HUGE WEEKEND FOR SHORE BUSINESSES THANKS TO WARM WEATHER

By on Cape May County, Local News

Sunny, warm weather turned into the sound of ringing cash registers at the Jersey Shore this weekend.  Businesses up and down the coastline report brisk business due to warm weather pulling people to the beaches this weekend.  Rental agencies and boardwalk stores and eateries were among the most popular destinations.  Boardwalks in Wildwood and Ocean City report good crowds and brisk sales.

