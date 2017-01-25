HUGE SWEEP NETS VIOLENT OFFENDERS STATEWIDE

Authorities announced a statewide violent offender fugitive sweep that has resulted in the arrest of more than 150 offenders. The Attorney General’s office and the New Jersey State Police say the ongoing investigation began November 1, 2016. To date, authorities have seized 11 firearms (2 assault rifles), 631 decks of heroin, and 60 vials of crack cocaine. Among those arrested included Kamal Sears, of Atlantic City, who was wanted for escaping from jail where he was serving a five year prison term for multiple weapons offenses, Otis Dennis, of Millville, who was wanted for unlawful possession of a weapon, and Balil Burton, of Atlantic City, who is wanted in an armed robbery in Galloway Township.

