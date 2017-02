HS SPORTS GIRLS PLAYOFFS SET BY NJSIAA, 3 LOCAL TEAMS EARN TOP SEEDS

It should be an exceptionally strong year for girls playoff basketball in Cape May County. The NJSIAA has released the playoffs pairings, and in Group I, Wildwood is the top seed and opens up at home against 16th seed Schalick. In Group II, Middle Township is the number one seed and will play the winner of the Overbrook/Barnegat game. Lower Cape May is the fifth seed in Group II and will host Collingswood. In Group III, Pinelands will visit number one seed Ocean City. In Non-Public B, Holy Cross will visit seventh seed Wildwood Catholic.

