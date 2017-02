HS SPORTS: BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS ANNOUNCED BY NJSIAA

It’s playoff basketball time, and the NJSIAA released the boys basketball playoff seedings and first round matchups. In Group I, Wildwood is seeded fourth and opens up the playoff round at home against 13th seed Gloucester on February 28th. In Group II play, three local teams made the tournament and will all play on February 27th: 12th seed Lower Cape May at Cinaminson; 13th seed Cape May Tech at Barnegat, and 14th seed Middle Township at Overbook. And in Group III, Ocean City is seeded third and opens up at home on February 28th against Toms River East. In Non-Public Group B, Wildwood Catholic hits the road on March 1st to play Doane Academy; the Crusaders are seeded tenth.

