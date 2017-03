HS HOOPS: WILDWOOD LADY WARRIORS KEEP WINNING, BEAT WOODSTOWN

Another playoff victory for the Wildwood Lady Warriors basketball team. In a game broadcast live on WCZT Radio Thursday afternoon, Wildwood advanced in South Jersey Group I by defeating Woodstown, 53-42. Wildwood converted on 13 free throws in the game; Woodstown had 30 rebounds. Wildwood will host the South Jersey Group I semifinal game on Saturday at home against the winner of Woodbury/Clayton, which is being played Thursday afternoon as well.

