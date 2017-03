HS HOOPS: WILDWOOD GIRLS ADVANCE TO FINAL, BOYS ELIMINATED

The Wildwood Lady Warriors basketball team has once again advanced to the South Jersey Group I championship game. Mackenzie McCracken scored 29 points as Wildwood knocked off fourth seeded Clayton in the Wildwood High School gym Saturday, 45-37. Wildwood will battle third seeded Haddon Township for the championship Tuesday night on WCZT. Wildwood’s boys team was eliminated by Woodbury, 70-45.

