HS HOOPS: WILDWOOD BOYS COMPLETE DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP

The Wildwood boys basketball team completed a girl/boy basketball sweep over Woodstown Thursday evening. Kyion Flanders scored 33 points as the Warriors defeated Woodstown, 59-51. With the win, Wildwood advances to the South Jersey Group I semifinals on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Wildwood girls also eliminated Woodstown, moving into the girls South Jersey Group I semifinal game against Clayton, who knocked off Woodbury.

