HS HOOPS: TWO LOCAL BOYS TEAMS IN ACTION ON SATURDAY

Saturday provides a light day of action for high school basketball teams in Cape May County. The Shoot Down Cancer tournament is being held at St. Augustine, and Wildwood will. battle Bridgeton Saturday morning at 10:30am. Ocean City takes on Pitman later in the day. It’s a big day for wrestling as the New Jersey Individual Tournament is underway with Lower Cape May and Middle Township participating in District 30, at 10:00am.

