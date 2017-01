HS HOOPS: SURGING WILDWOOD BOYS SCORE 94 VS. CLAYTON

Another big night for the Wildwood boys basketball team. Wildwood got 38 from Kyion Flanders and defeated Clayton, 94-79. Trayvon Young scored 21, Justin Soto 17 for the Warriors. The Wildwood girls team also picked up a win last night, beating Clayton, 47-33. Sisters Maddie McCracken and Mackenzie McCracken scored all but two of the Lady Warriors points in the win.

Share this: