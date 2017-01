HS HOOPS: MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BOYS UPSET WILDWOOD CATHOLIC 45-42

No one saw this coming. In a game broadcast live on WCZT Friday night Middle Township’s boys basketball team upset Wildwood Catholic at the Panther gym, 45-42 Friday night. Cameron Hamer made two free throws late in the game to give the Panthers the three point lead, and the Crusader’s Trey Smith launched a three pointer as time expired but it did not go in. During their first meeting earlier this season, Wildwood Catholic won by 26 points.

