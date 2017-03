HS HOOPS: MIDDLE GIRLS IN SJ FINAL; CATHOLIC’S TEAMS ELIMINATED

The Middle Township Lady Panthers have advanced to the South Jersey Group II championship game. The Panthers beat Sterling, 29-22 in a game broadcast live Friday night on WCZT. Middle Township will battle Manchester Township in the Panther gym Monday evening for the title. Wildwood Catholic’s boys team was eliminated from the tournament by Gil St. Bernards, 81-53. In girls action, Wildwood Catholic was eliminated by Rutgers Prep, 89-42.

