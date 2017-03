HS HOOPS: GAME TIMES SET FOR WILDWOOD, BOTH GAMES ON WCZT SATURDAY

The game times for the Wildwood High School girls and boys Group I playoff games for Saturday have been set, and both games will be broadcast live on WCZT 98.7..the Coast. Wildwood boys travel to Woodbury for a game at 1:00pm to be broadcast live by Mike Frankel and Denis Brown. Immediately following the conclusion of that game, Wildwood girls host Clayton at 2:00pm with the call from Brian Cunniff and Buddy Tarbotton. Winners of these games advance to South Jersey Group I championship games to be played on Tuesday evening.

Share this: