HS HOOPS: CATHOLIC BOYS, MIDDLE GIRLS AMONG THOSE WHO ADVANCE

A big night for local high school basketball Tuesday as the Cape Atlantic League tournament kicked off. In a game broadcast live on WCZT, Wildwood Catholic boys advanced by beating Ocean City, 79-66. Caleb Fields scored 23 points and surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career. In other action, Middle Township girls defeated Millville, Holy Spirit girls beat Wildwood Catholic, and Mainland girls knocked off Lower Cape May.

