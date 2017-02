BOYS HOOPS: CAN’T SLOW WILDWOOD BOYS DOWN, WIN AGAIN, IN OVERTIME

The Wildwood boys basketball team won their 15th game of the season Friday night with an overtime win over Pitman, on the road. Wildwood received 37 points from Kyion Flanders in the win; Flanders also added eight steals. In other boys action, Pleasantville knocked off Cape May Tech, 70-50; Josh Wright scored 34 points for the Hawks. Mainland defeated Lower Cape May, 61-40.

