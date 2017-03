HS HOOPS: BIG STEP FOR MIDDLE TWP. GIRLS FRIDAY ON WCZT

The Middle Township girls basketball team can advance to the South Jersey Group II championship game Friday night on WCZT. The Lady Panthers will host Sterling in a game set to tip off on the Tom Feraco Court at 6:00pm. Sterling advanced by beating Lower Cape May Wednesday night; the winner of Friday night’s game will play the winner of the game between Haddonfield and Manchester Township for the title. You can hear all of the action with Scott Wahl and Buddy Tarbotton.

Share this: