Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday January 30th 2017 04:08 PM
You are at:»»HOUSE FIRE IN PLEASANTVILLE MONDAY MORNING, TWO INJURED

HOUSE FIRE IN PLEASANTVILLE MONDAY MORNING, TWO INJURED

0
By on Local News, Pleasantville

Two people were injured during a house fire before sunup Monday in Pleasantville.  Authorities say two people inside the home suffered smoke inhalation during the house fire, but they will be ok.  The fire broke out in a home in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue; no word yet on what caused the fire.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


8 + = fifteen