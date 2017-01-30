HOUSE FIRE IN PLEASANTVILLE MONDAY MORNING, TWO INJURED

Two people were injured during a house fire before sunup Monday in Pleasantville. Authorities say two people inside the home suffered smoke inhalation during the house fire, but they will be ok. The fire broke out in a home in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue; no word yet on what caused the fire.
