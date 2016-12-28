HORIZON SUED OVER NEW HEALTH PLANS

A lawsuit was allowed to advanced in Bergen County related to the insurance company that covers the most people in the state. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey started “Omnia” plans in 2015 in which customers would save more money by going to what were called “Tier 1” providers versus “Tier 2”. A few hospitals felt their ranking in Tier 2 would both hurt their bottom line and make it seem as though they didn’t provide as good service and sued. A judge is allowing a lawsuit on this matter to continue.
