HOOPS TOURNEY: LOWER BOYS, GIRLS WIN; MIDDLE BOYS, TECH OUT

The first night of high school tournament action brought few surprises on Monday night. In a game broadcast live on WCZT, Lower Cape May girls advanced to the second round of the Group II playoffs with a convincing 46-23 win over Collingswood. In a game broadcast live on WJSE, Middle Township boys were eliminated by Overbook, 48-46. Lower Cape May boys advanced, and Cape May Tech boys lost. On Tuesday, WCZT presents a girl/boy doubleheader featuring Wildwood girls and boys basketball teams in Group I action.

