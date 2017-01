HOMICIDE CHARGES FILED AGAINST RIO GRANDE MAN

A man who was assaulted at a motel in Rio Grande ended up dying. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Herbert Tozer, of Rio Grande, was charged with homicide in the death of Robert Niemezura. Tozer faces the potential of 10 to 20 years in jail as a result of the 1st degree crime. He was initially charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other related offenses before Niemezura was pronounced dead.

