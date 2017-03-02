HOME SALES ON THE RISE IN NEW JERSEY

Home sales were up big in January in New Jersey. A new report by the Otteau Group said sales of new and existing homes in the state were up 14 percent versus the same month last year. The inventory of unsold homes is the lowest it has been in the state since Jan. 2005. Locally home sale interest is typically high this time of year with people looking for a summer home before the season.
