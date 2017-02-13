HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

Windy weather returns to the Jersey Cape Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has posted a High Wind Watch for our region for late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Northwesterly winds will blow at 25-35mph with gusts up to 60mph. The winds are associated with a storm that will bring us periods of rain later today, and snow and sleet to northern New Jersey.
Top News
