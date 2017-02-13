Top News
Monday February 13th 2017 05:19 AM
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

Local News, Weather

Windy weather returns to the Jersey Cape Sunday night through Monday afternoon.  The National Weather Service has posted a High Wind Watch for our region for late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.  Northwesterly winds will blow at 25-35mph with gusts up to 60mph. The winds are associated with a storm that will bring us periods of rain later today, and snow and sleet to northern New Jersey.

