HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Cape May County through early Monday evening. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts between 50-6mph at the Jersey Cape through Monday afternoon thanks to a storm departing our region that brought rain to the area on Sunday morning. The good news…the long term forecast looks dry with warmer temperatures for us, but there is the possibility of a coastal storm on Thursday.
Top News
