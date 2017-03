HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS CONTINUE TONIGHT ON COASTAL BROADCASTING

The high school basketball playoffs continue tonight with two big girls games on Coastal Broadcasting Systems. On 106.3 WJSE Wildwood Catholic opens up its playoff season with a home game against 10th seeded Holy Cross; Scott Wahl and Denis Brown have the call of the game which begins at 6:00pm. And on WCZT, Brian Cunniff and Buddy Tarbotton will call the Group II playoff game between top seeded Middle Township and Barnegat; Middle earned a first round bye with the number one seed.

