HAYES SELECTED TO NATIONAL LEADERSHIP POST

Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes has been selected to serve in a leadership role for the National Foundation for Women Legislators, the nation’s oldest non-partisan organization addressing the needs of elected women at the city, county, and state levels of government. Hayes was recently appointed to serve on the 2017 Bylaws Committee for the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL). Hayes begins serving in her new position immediately and will hold this office through the end of 2017.
