HAPPY ENDING: MAYS LANDING WOMAN, GREAT GRANDDAUGHTER FOUND

They were found, safe and sound. 71 year old Barbara Briley of Mays Landing and her five year old great granddaughter were both found inside Briley’s car on a private property in Virginia on Wednesday. Both came up missing after they disappeared on Christmas Eve while en route to North Carolina. Police say Briley was taken to a medical center for treatment; the little girl appeared to be unharmed.
Top News
