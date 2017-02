GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED FOR SUPPLYING HEROIN INTO SOUTH JERSEY

Two men accused of supplying heroin into Atlantic and Ocean counties entered guilty pleas. Richard Michilena, of Elmwood Park and Bolivar Delacruz, of Lodi will have 10 year recommended sentences. The ring was dismantled in 2015 through an investigation by the Atlantic City Task Force. The defendants were among 19 people arrested in April 2015 as the result of an eight-month investigation by the Atlantic City Task Force (ACTF) which revealed that the drug network was distributing approximately 30,000 doses of heroin per month in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

