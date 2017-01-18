Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday January 18th 2017 04:24 PM
You are at:»»GUADAGNO MAKES GUBERNATORIAL RUN OFFICIAL

GUADAGNO MAKES GUBERNATORIAL RUN OFFICIAL

1
By on Local News

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno made it official and announce she is running for governor of New Jersey. The story broke previously but this was her first public comment as her campaign released a Youtube video. The 57-year-old has served Gov. Chris Christie as his second in command over his two terms in office. There are others running for the Republican nomination including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Ocean County resident Joseph Rullo, and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers.

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. Bill on

    What a shame. More taxes and less services for South Jersey. Does she know that there are still Cape May County cities South of Sea Isle City?

    Reply

Leave A Reply


− five = 1