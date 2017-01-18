GUADAGNO MAKES GUBERNATORIAL RUN OFFICIAL

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno made it official and announce she is running for governor of New Jersey. The story broke previously but this was her first public comment as her campaign released a Youtube video. The 57-year-old has served Gov. Chris Christie as his second in command over his two terms in office. There are others running for the Republican nomination including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Ocean County resident Joseph Rullo, and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LOW SPEED CHASE BY MIDDLE TWP. COPS LEADS TO DRUG ARREST
- 35 YEAR OLD MAN ATTACKS 91 YEAR OLD WOMAN IN HER HOME
- HOMICIDE CHARGES FILED AGAINST RIO GRANDE MAN
- COURT RULES TOWNS MUST FULFILL AFFORDABLE HOUSING OBLIGATIONS
- MARY PAT WOULDN’T MOVE, SO CHRISTIE STAYED IN NEW JERSEY
- STATE HIRES AC BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR TO HELP WITH TAKEOVER
- CHRISTIE: EAGLES FANS ARE “GENERALLY ANGRY, AWFUL PEOPLE”
- DONOHUE TO RUN FOR REELECTION IN MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
- NEW STUDY SAYS NEW JERSEY AMONG BEST STATES TO RAISE A FAMILY
- REPORT: NEARLY 300 BUSES ON WAY TO WOMEN’S MARCH ON WASHINGTON
What a shame. More taxes and less services for South Jersey. Does she know that there are still Cape May County cities South of Sea Isle City?