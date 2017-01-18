GUADAGNO MAKES GUBERNATORIAL RUN OFFICIAL

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno made it official and announce she is running for governor of New Jersey. The story broke previously but this was her first public comment as her campaign released a Youtube video. The 57-year-old has served Gov. Chris Christie as his second in command over his two terms in office. There are others running for the Republican nomination including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Ocean County resident Joseph Rullo, and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers.

Share this:



