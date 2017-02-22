GUADAGNO DISTANCES HERSELF FROM CHRISTIE IN NEW INTERVIEW

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno made her biggest break from Gov. Chris Christie so far. In a new interview with the Associated Press, she said nobody is “more different from Chris Christie than his lieutenant governor.” She also said both of them see problems differently. Guadagno hasn’t gotten a lot of public attention since serving as Christie’s #2. It may be smart publicly to distance herself far away from Christie, who has very low approval numbers.

Share this:



