GSP RAMP OVERNIGHT CLOSING FOR MONDAY

Beginning at 7 PM on Monday through 5 AM the following morning, weather permitting, the ramp from Garden State Parkway southbound onto Tilton Road eastbound will be closed for ongoing construction as part of the Garden State Parkway widening project. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly. For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.

Share this: