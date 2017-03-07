GRUCCIO, MCDOWELL, AND SAURO RUNNING FOR SENATE AND ASSEMBLY AS GOP

The candidates seeking the Senate and Assembly endorsements on the Republican side seem set this year. Mary Gruccio is the only name seeking the CapeGOP nomination for Senate and Brian McDowell and James Sauro are the only names that appear on the ballot for the convention in the Assembly. Gruccio is the superintendent of Vineland schools. There is only one local contested position and that is for Sheriff. Richard Harron and Robert Nolan are both seeking the Republican party nomination for the position being given up by Gary Schaffer, who is retiring at the end of the year. Both Will Morey and Jeff Pierson are seeking reelection as Freeholder. This election is just for the endorsements of the Republican party. Candidates can still file for the primary election until April 3 and run off the party line to try and win the nomination for any contested position.

