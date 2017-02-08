Top News
Wednesday February 8th 2017 01:58 PM
GRAMMY MUSEUM EXHIBIT COMING TO NEWARK

By on Local News

Music history will be coming through New Jersey. The Grammys will be partnering with the Prudential Center in Newark to bring the Grammy Museum Experience to Newark. The exhibit will honor New Jersey natives who have won Grammys, like Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday and said the exhibit should be open by the fall. In total the area will be just over 8,000 square feet.

