GOVERNOR’S OFFICE BRUSHES OFF REPORT OF TAKING JOB IN WASHINGTON

Gov. Chris Christie is not happy with a new report saying he will be taking a job in Washington D.C. The New York Post has a report over the weekend saying that Christie told his inner circle that he was going to take a job following his meeting with President Donald Trump. The governor’s office called the report “speculation.” The governor has said multiple times that he wasn’t going to be taking a job in and expected to keep his position as governor through the end of his term.

