GIRLS HOOPS: WILDWOOD, TECH PICK UP BIG WINS FRIDAY NIGHT

The number one seed in South Jersey Group I picked up another win Friday night in girls basketball. Wildwood defeated Pitman, 54-40 to improve their record to 18-2. Mackenzie McCracken led all scorers with 26 points in the game while her sister Maddie added 15 points. Cape May Tech defeated Pleasantville, 51-15, while Mainland used a 15 point third quarter to defeat Lower Cape May, 38-24.

Share this: