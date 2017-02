GIRLS HOOPS: TOP SEED WILDWOOD ADVANCES IN GROUP ONE

A great start to the South Jersey Group I basketball playoffs for the top seeded Wildwood Warriors. Wildwood defeated Schalick in a first round game broadcast live on WCZT Tuesday afternoon, 76-31. Michelle Lugo scored 31 points in the victory including an impressive seven three point shots. Wildwood will continue its run in South Jersey Thursday against Woodstown. The winner will battle the winner of the Woodbury-Clayton game in the South Jersey Group I semifinal on March 4.

