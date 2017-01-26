GET READY SOUTH JERSEY, NEW AREA CODE MAY BE COMING

A new area code could be coming to your hometown. The Board of Public Utilities announced that it is strongly considering a new area code that would overlay the 609 area code that is common in our region. The Utility has begun the process of asking an administrator that works for the FCC for the new area code. The actual numbers for the 609 area code are expected to run out sometime next year.
