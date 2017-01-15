GAS PRICES MOSTLY UNCHANGED OVER PAST WEEK

Gas prices have stabilized in our region recently. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that the latest average prices locally come in at $2.44 a gallon. This represents a one cent increase from the week prior. Prices are nine cents higher than the national average, mostly thanks to the increased gas tax that took place towards the end of last year. In the short term there isn’t expected to be much change in the price at the pump.
