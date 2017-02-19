GAS PRICES EXPECTED TO GO UP SOON

Expect higher gas prices in the near future. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that the drop in gas prices has come to a near stop. Local gas prices came down one penny in the past week to average at $2.29 per gallon. AAA says that prices will be increasing in the near future because oil companies will begin switching over to the summer blend of gas, which always brings up gas prices.
