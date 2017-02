GAS PRICES DROP WEEK OVER WEEK

Gas prices remained lower week to week, according to new gas figures by AAA Mid-Atlantic. The agency found that gas prices dropped by two cents over the past week locally and now average at $2.30 per gallon, versus $2.32 per gallon a week ago. A rise in crude oil prices and a new gas tax in New Jersey has significantly increased prices from one year ago. The local average for a gallon of gas one year ago was $1.63.

Share this: