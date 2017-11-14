FREEHOLDERS HONOR THORNTON AT MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT

Cape May County Freeholders met Tuesday night and honored longtime Director Gerry Thornton with a resolution that will officially place his name on the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. The Board also met to approve the extension of some sheltering agreements, and to approve two Open Space applications by the Borough of Avalon that total just over $2 million.
