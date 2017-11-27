Top News
FOUNDER OF CASALE'S SHOES, VINCENT CASALE, 87

The owner and founder of Casale’s Shoes on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May has passed away at the age of 87.  Vincent Casale died on Thanksgiving morning at his Cape May home.  The store has been in existence since the late 1950’s.  Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May.

