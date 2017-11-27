The owner and founder of Casale’s Shoes on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May has passed away at the age of 87. Vincent Casale died on Thanksgiving morning at his Cape May home. The store has been in existence since the late 1950’s. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- FOUNDER OF CASALE’S SHOES, VINCENT CASALE, 87
- FIRE BURNS UP GARAGE, VEHICLES IN FISHING CREEK
- DID YOU SEE IT? FIREBALL STREAKS ACROSS SKY FRIDAY NIGHT
- KAYAKERS FROM VINELAND RESCUED IN SEASIDE PARK
- WILDWOOD POLICE REPORT INCREASE IN VEHICLE BURGLARIES
- INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO BIG FIRE IN SEA ISLE CITY
- NORTH WILDWOOD TO HOST TREE LIGHTING FRIDAY NIGHT
- ROLLOVER ACCIDENT INJURES ONE IN EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
- COULD LEGALIZED POT BE SOON COMING TO THE GARDEN STATE?
- SECRET SANTA PAYS $10,000 FOR HOLIDAY GIFTS AT TOY STORE