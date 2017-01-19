FORMER SOUTH JERSEY GAS EMPLOYEE INDICTED FOR THEFT

An indictment was handed down in the theft of nearly$100,000. A former employee of South Jersey Gas is going to face the charges. Laila Milanian, age 39, of Cambridge Lane, Berlin, was indicted for Theft by Deception for the theft of over $98,000 from South Jersey Gas.

The State alleges that between the fall semester of 2010 and the spring semester of 2012, Milanian was enrolled in South Jersey Industries’ Tuition Reimbursement Program at Penn State, the SMEAL MBA Executive Program, and that she submitted reimbursement invoices to her employer for classes she did not attend.

Milanian has not yet been arrested by authorities. Bail was set at $50,000.