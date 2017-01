FORMER REVEL PROJECT DEALT ANOTHER BLOW

It appears the opening of the former Revel Casino will be pushed back again. The owner of the property will have to apply for a casino license, even if he plans on leasing it out. The ruling was made by the Casino Control Commission on Tuesday. Glenn Straub argued because he planned to lease out the gaming operations he shouldn’t have to apply for a license. The property is now called “TEN”. Straub planned to open the property President’s Day weekend but it isn’t clear what will take place after this latest ruling.

