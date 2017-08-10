FORMER CAPE MAY COP ADMITS TO TAKING $105K FROM PBA

Former Cape May City Police Officer John Campbell has admitted to stealing approximately $105,000 from PBA Local 59. Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced that the 48 year old retired police officer pleaded guilty to a charge of third degree theft by unlawful taking. Sentencing will be held on November 17.
FORMER CAPE MAY COP ADMITS TO TAKING $105K FROM PBA0
