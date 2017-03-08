FORMER ATTORNEY INVOLVED IN CREST CONDO SCAM GETS FOUR YEARS

A former attorney who used phony buyers to purchase properties in Wildwood Crest in order to take a portion of the profits has received a four year prison term. Joseph W. Witkowski of Flemington was handed the prison term and must pay $13 million in restitution. Witkowski and others obtained oceanfront condos that were constructed by overstressed developers and conducted the fraudulent scheme.
Top News
