Wednesday March 8th 2017 09:20 PM
FORMER ATTORNEY INVOLVED IN CREST CONDO SCAM GETS FOUR YEARS

By on Local News, Wildwood Crest

A former attorney who used phony buyers to purchase properties in Wildwood Crest in order to take a portion of the profits has received a four year prison term.  Joseph W. Witkowski of Flemington was handed the prison term and must pay $13 million in restitution.  Witkowski and others obtained oceanfront condos that were constructed by overstressed developers and conducted the fraudulent scheme.

