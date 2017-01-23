FLIGHTS GENERALLY RUNNING ON TIME AT AC AIRPORT

Top News
Monday January 23rd 2017 08:16 AM
Atlantic City, Local News

Flights are generally leaving on time at the Atlantic City International Airport.  The airport reports that one flight bound for Ft. Meyers, Florida was cancelled earlier this morning but other flights have left on time.  No flights are due to arrive until later this morning and as of now, all flights are expected to arrive on time.  If you are using the airport today, check with your carrier to make sure your flight is not delayed or cancelled.

