Wildwood fire crews responded to a fire Tuesday at the Wild Ocean Surf Shop located on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood. According to a social media post on the company’s website, a fire broke out this morning in the store and firemen were able to stop the blaze from spreading. No word of any injuries, nor on what may have sparked the fire. The shop will take a few days to make repairs before re-opening.

Photo credit: Wild Ocean Surf Shop social media page